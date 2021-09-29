Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.87 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,916 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $671.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $660.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.57 and a 52-week high of $736.15. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.13 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.73.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

