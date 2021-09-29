Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $54.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.03.

Shares of CLR opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is -51.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,316,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

