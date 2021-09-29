Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.24.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Convey Holding Parent has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

