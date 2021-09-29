Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Up 3.4%

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.13 and last traded at $95.10. 409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 265,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,861 shares of company stock worth $5,857,158 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.