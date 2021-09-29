Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta Sells 129 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $5.36 on Wednesday, reaching $216.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,403. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,177,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.18.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

