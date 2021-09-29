Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.04

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 662437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVET. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,694 shares of company stock worth $635,247. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Covetrus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Covetrus by 90,725.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 433,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

