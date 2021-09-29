Critical Review: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 5 7 0 2.58 Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 2 1 0 1.80

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus price target of $109.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.88%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.36 $3.74 billion $0.80 21.38 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.49 billion 5.15 $331.15 million $3.73 32.32

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.49% 10.07% 0.96%

Volatility and Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products; Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services; Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and brokerage services. Th

