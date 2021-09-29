Critical Survey: Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) versus Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of China has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of China and Associated British Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 1 1 0 2.50 Associated British Foods 1 1 7 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Associated British Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 22.91% 9.75% 0.84% Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bank of China pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated British Foods pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of China and Associated British Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $129.57 billion 0.79 $27.95 billion $2.21 3.92 Associated British Foods $18.00 billion 1.13 $580.53 million $1.05 24.43

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Associated British Foods. Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated British Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bank of China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Associated British Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 11,550 institutions, including 10,991 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 559 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Bank of China Limited is a subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Limited.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products. The Sugar segment processes and markets sugar beet and sugar cane. The Agriculture segment produces and distributes animal feeds. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers’ yeast, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and bakery ingredients. The Retail segment sells clothes and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail stores. The company was founded in November 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

