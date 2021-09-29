Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.92

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.92 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.