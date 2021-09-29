Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $8.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cronos Group stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 614,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

