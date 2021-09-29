CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $243.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of -291.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day moving average of $232.20. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,048 shares of company stock valued at $88,821,003 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

