CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CSW Industrials worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CSWI opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

