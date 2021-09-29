CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of CURO Group stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 172,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,097. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $727.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.98.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $105,893.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888 in the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.