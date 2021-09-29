Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

CUBI stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $14,831,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145,972 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

