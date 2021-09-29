Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of CUBI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. 260,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

