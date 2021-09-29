CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.40

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.64. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 20,798 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.63.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 45.55%.

In other news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $40,885.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $26,323.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 735,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,484 shares of company stock valued at $222,536. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,747 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.25% of CVD Equipment worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

