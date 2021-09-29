CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $274.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

