Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 241,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 55,089 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,581 shares of company stock worth $985,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

