D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,528 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 57,210 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $23,167,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 447,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 838,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,906,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

