D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $5.76 on Wednesday, hitting $364.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,404. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

