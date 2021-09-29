D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 1.4% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,588 shares of company stock worth $982,167. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. 271,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,695. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

