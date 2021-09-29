D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,676 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $13,502,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

