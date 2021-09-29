D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG stock traded down $13.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,709.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,815. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,803.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,521.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total transaction of $7,792,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,766 shares of company stock worth $406,390,466 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

