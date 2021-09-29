D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. 10,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.
HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
