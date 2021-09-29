D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 55,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. 10,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

