D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $399.50. 86,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,786. The company has a market capitalization of $376.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

