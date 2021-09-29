D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to post $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,874,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

