D8 (NYSE:DEH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.40

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 935985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.
In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla acquired 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
D8 Company Profile (NYSE:DEH)
D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
