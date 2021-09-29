D8 (NYSE:DEH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.40

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 935985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla acquired 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in D8 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in D8 in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D8 by 144.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D8 in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D8 in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D8 Company Profile (NYSE:DEH)

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

