DAD (DAD) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $59.60 million and $491,639.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00054711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00120211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00167854 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.