Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of Dana stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

DAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

