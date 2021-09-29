Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Insider Sells $981,657.60 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,603. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

