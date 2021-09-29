Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Darden Restaurants worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,990 shares of company stock worth $22,066,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.