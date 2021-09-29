Darwin Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.37. 66,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,375. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.13 and its 200 day moving average is $195.72. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

