Darwin Advisors LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

BLV traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.02. 807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,121. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $113.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.01.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

