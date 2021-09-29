Darwin Advisors LLC Has $53.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 8.7% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $53,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

MGK traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,601. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.10 and a twelve month high of $251.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.30.

