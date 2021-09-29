Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases 11,416 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,697,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,766,000 after purchasing an additional 142,050 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.57. The stock had a trading volume of 143,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

