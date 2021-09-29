Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases 275,697 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,808,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWF traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. 59,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.45.

