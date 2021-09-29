Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth about $6,919,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSKE stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $578.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

