Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $51.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

