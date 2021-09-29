Davis R M Inc. Buys 915 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 123.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $1,497,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 164,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Shares of FRC opened at $192.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

