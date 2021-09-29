Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,191,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 126,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,829,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.