Davis R M Inc. Purchases 4,555 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 206.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 253,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $879,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $23.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

