Davis R M Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $104.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.32 and a 12-month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

