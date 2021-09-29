Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.45. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 18,864 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 101.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the first quarter worth $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

