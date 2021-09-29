DecentBet (DBET) Hits Market Capitalization of $215,667.95

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $215,667.95 and approximately $1,496.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00120322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00177591 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.