Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,578. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

