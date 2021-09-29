DeGate (DG) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00106703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00137969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,809.73 or 0.99561337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.58 or 0.06857124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $328.68 or 0.00782679 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.