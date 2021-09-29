Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Trading Up 68.1%

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX)’s stock price was up 68.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,799,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 762% from the average daily volume of 208,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLPX)

Delphax Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and delivery of advanced digital print production systems. Its products include cut sheet printer, continuous roll-fed, printer on press, and finishing and test equipment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

