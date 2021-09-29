Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.04.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

