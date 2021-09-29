Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Up 8.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 128,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,936,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.26.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

