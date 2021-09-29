Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,412 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.54% of Northwest Natural worth $24,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after buying an additional 130,328 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,200. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

